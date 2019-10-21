Jones and Hansen express mutual respect ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown

Eddie Jones and Steve Hansen have begun the countdown to Saturday’s monumental World Cup semi-final by killing each other with kindness.

The respective head coaches of England and New Zealand share a long-standing friendship and despite their expertise in pre-match mind games, there has been no attempt to dispense with niceties.

Instead, Jones has spoken of a respect for the mastermind of New Zealand’s 2015 World Cup triumph that he believes reflects the special values of the game.

England head coach Eddie Jones, pictured, goes head-to-head with New Zealand boss Steve Hansen in the World Cup semi-finals (David Davies/PA)

“To start with, Steve’s a good bloke. That’s number one. Secondly, he’s got a great record,” Jones said.

“Just look at his record – Super Rugby with the Crusaders when we first started coaching against each other, followed by Wales followed by New Zealand. You don’t get a better record than that.

“Having respectful relationships is massively important in the game. You just have to see this tournament to know what it’s done because the things that have happened don’t happen in other sports.

Steve Hansen guided New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup title (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“You’ve got the Canadian and Namibian blokes cleaning up the ground. Could you imagine Ronaldo or Messi doing that if Barcelona or Real Madrid gets a wash?

“It’s a different game. And that’s why I think relationships with players, with coaches, with fans is so important in our game.”

Hansen followed suit by praising Jones’ success in transforming England from a team that endured a chastening group exit at the last World Cup into genuine title contenders four years later.

The 60-year-old also notes his rival’s extraordinary drive by referencing the stroke he had in 2013 when Japan coach.

“Eddie’s done a fantastic job with England – they’ve got a harder edge about them now,” Hansen said.

“Eddie’s been part of a winning World Cup team with South Africa (2007), he’s had the disappointment of losing to England when he was coaching Australia (2003) but to get to the final is being successful anyway.

“He’s got the ability to understand what’s coming and he’ll share those with his management, coaching and playing groups.

"It's going to be a mighty clash and we're looking forward to it."#BACKBLACK pic.twitter.com/bIxZBaDgBT — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 21, 2019

“I respect his passion for the game – he loves the game. He’s got a work ethic second to none. He put himself in hospital, he’d worked that hard.

“He just loves the game and anyone who loves the game gets my support.”

Hansen, Jones, Wales’ Warren Gatland and former Australia head coach Michael Cheika have all been sparring partners at times over the years, but the All Blacks’ current boss insists any enmity is never genuine.

“It’s a game of footy, it’s not life or death. It’s like when you play against your brother or sister. It’s important, but it’s not life threatening,” Hansen said.

With five days to go until Saturday's #RWC2019 semi-final against the @AllBlacks, we turn the clock back and relive five memorable #ENGvNZL encounters: https://t.co/YKcO1YOiVK pic.twitter.com/tm6zQ3WiBW — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 21, 2019

“It’s definitely closer than you guys perceive. You see some of the banter which is really only to help promote the game as being ‘cor, these guys don’t like each other’, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Rugby’s a special game and those of us who have been around for long enough understand that the game is bigger than everybody else.

“One of the greatest things about the game is the camaraderie that you get, not only in your own team but from being involved in a contest, sharing those moments and then moving on to the next one.”