Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea, who have been banned from signing players until summer 2020, are drawing up a wishlist with Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi featuring highly, reports the Daily Express. The Ukrainian, 26, only moved to the Serie A side in the summer and has been capped 24 times for his country.

Sticking with Stamford Bridge, and Frank Lampard has said he wants Olivier Giroud to stay at Chelsea despite a lack of first-team football, according to the Daily Telegraph. The striker has found himself falling behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at the Blues, and has previously been linked with a move to Major League Soccer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in bringing in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, reports the Daily Express. The 23-year-old has also previously been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United’s Angel Gomes is attracting interest (Martin Rickett/PA)

United will also look to offer a new deal to Angel Gomes to fend off interest from Barcelona, reports the Sun. Gomes, 19, was part of the England Under-17 side which won the 2017 World Cup.

Gary Rowett, who was most recently employed by Stoke after managerial spells at Birmingham and Derby, is in talks with Millwall to become their new manager following the resignation of Neil Harris, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Advertising

Ronald Koeman is currently in charge of the Netherlands But there's a clause in his contract which allows him to join @FCBarcelona in 2020 ?https://t.co/8YqsMskRfg pic.twitter.com/ai28wNvrYf — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) October 20, 2019

Report: #ManUnited have their eyes on two midfielders to reinforce their squad https://t.co/qej56pLl3F pic.twitter.com/iw0HJicOd0 — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) October 20, 2019

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Real Madrid are interested in the Borussia Dortmund and England winger who recently scored twice for his country against Kosovo, reports El Desmarque.

Advertising

England winger Jadon Sancho could be on the move (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Meunier: The Paris St Germain defender said he could have signed for Everton over the summer but was put off due to a lack of European football, says Het Laatste Nieuws.

Victor Osimhen: Newcastle are keeping an eye on the Lille and Nigeria striker, according to the Chronicle.