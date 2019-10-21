FA Cup game abandoned due to racism between Haringey and Yeovil to be replayed

The FA Cup match between Haringey and Yeovil that was abandoned following alleged racist abuse is to be replayed next week, the Football Association has announced.

Saturday’s fourth qualifying round match at Haringey’s Coles Park ground saw the players walk off in the 64th minute, shortly after Yeovil had gone 1-0 up via a penalty.

Haringey said on Twitter that the game had been abandoned following racist abuse and their defender Coby Rowe wrote on his account that he had been a victim.

[1/2] Following the abandonment of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round qualifying fixture between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, the FA Challenge Cup Committee has made the decision for the original fixture to be replayed on Tuesday 29 October at Haringey Borough FC. pic.twitter.com/ltOo2skh1a — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) October 21, 2019

As well as Rowe receiving racist abuse from the crowd, Haringey goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was spat on and had a bottle thrown at him, Borough chairman Aki Achillea has said.

The FA said in a statement on Monday: “Following the abandonment of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round qualifying fixture between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, the FA Challenge Cup Committee has made the decision for the original fixture to be replayed on Tuesday 29 October at Haringey Borough FC.

“In the event that a replay is required this shall be played on Tuesday 5 November.”

On Monday morning two men were arrested in connection with the matter. The Metropolitan Police said the men – aged 23 and 26 – had been arrested in Chard and Yeovil on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

Can’t believe I’m tweeting this and it’s 2019 but today I was a victim of racism , in what was supposed to be a great day for @HaringeyBoroFC another game of football ruined by racists. Thanks to @YTFC players and staff who backed our decision to leave the pitch.@kickitout pic.twitter.com/yxijG1F194 — coby rowe (@cobyrowe) October 19, 2019

The FA’s statement added: “Following the incident in the original tie and the two arrests already made, the FA’s investigation is ongoing.

“We are continuing to work with the relevant authorities on our investigation into the matter.”

Yeovil said in a statement that the game, to be replayed in its entirety, will have a 7.45pm kick-off, and added: “Further details on the match will be issued once the arrangements have been agreed by both clubs.

“This news means that our scheduled Vanarama National League game away at Chesterfield on 29 October will now be played at a later date, which is to be agreed.”

The game will be replayed at home and kick off will be at 7.45pm. Tickets will be £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. This game will be an all ticket event and we will provide information on how to purchase your ticket in due course.#HBFC #CarpeDiem #EmiratesFACup — Haringey Borough FC (@HaringeyBoroFC) October 21, 2019

In a message on Haringey’s Twitter account about the match being replayed, they said tickets would be £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

The men arrested on Monday morning have been in custody at a Somerset police station. Metropolitan Police officers are leading the investigation with the help of Avon and Somerset Police.

It is thought that Saturday’s incident was the first time a match at such a senior level has been abandoned due to racism.