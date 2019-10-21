Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad

Andy Murray has been named in Great Britain’s squad for the new-format Davis Cup in Madrid next month.

GB captain Leon Smith has named four of his five-man team, with Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski included alongside fit-again Andy Murray.

On Sunday, the former world number one claimed his first ATP Tour title for over two-and-a-half years after beating Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in Antwerp. It was only the sixth singles event the 32-year-old Scot has competed in since returning from the hip resurfacing operation he had in January.

Smith, who will name the team’s fifth player, set to be either Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie, in the coming weeks, said in a statement: “I’m delighted to name our first four players to represent GB for the Davis Cup Finals.

“Dan is playing some of the best tennis of his career and firmly deserves his place back inside the world’s Top 50.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again, headlined by his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday.

“Jamie and Neal have been gaining much momentum as a team with impressive semi-final runs at Cincinnati, US Open, Beijing and Shanghai.

“We are in a good positions with improved strength and depth in our team and will be naming the fifth player in the next couple of weeks.

“We are looking forward to bringing our best tennis to the group phase.”

The new-format Davis Cup will have a round-robin stage before the group winners and the next two top teams advance to the knockout stages. The tournament takes place on the hard courts of La Caja Magica in Madrid from November 18-24.

The ties themselves will have two singles matches and one doubles, all of which will be best-of-three tie-break sets. Great Britain are in Group E with Holland and Kazakhstan, who they face on November 20 and 21 respectively.