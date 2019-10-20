Michael Cheika stepping down as Australia head coach

Michael Cheika is stepping down as Australia head coach following their World Cup quarter-final exit against England.

The Wallabies’ campaign in Japan ended with a 40-16 defeat to Eddie Jones’ men on Saturday at Oita Stadium.

Having been non-committal about his future in the job immediately after the match, Cheika said: “I got asked the question in the press conference last night about what’s going to happen going forward, and at the time I wasn’t keen to answer.

Cheika and Michael Hooper walk off the pitch dejected after defeat to England (David Davies/PA)

“But I always knew the answer in my head, I just wanted to speak to my wife and tell a few people I care about.

“I put my chips in earlier on in the year and told people no win, no play.

“So I’m the type of man who is always going to back what he says and I knew from the final whistle, but I just wanted to give it that little bit of time to settle down, talk to my people and then make it clear.”