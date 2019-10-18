In pictures: England’s past battles with Australia

England take on Australia in the World Cup quarter-finals in Oita on Saturday.
The tournament has reached the knock-out stage in Japan, with a semi-final berth against Ireland or New Zealand at stake for the winner.
The two nations have met 50 times since their first encounter in 1909 with the Wallabies coming away victorious in 25 of those fixtures, while England have 24 wins to their name and a single draw.
Eddie Jones’ squad are slowly turning the tables, however, having triumphed in the six most recent meetings with Australia.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the legacy of the rivalry in pictures.
