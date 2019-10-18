In pictures: England’s past battles with Australia

England take on Australia in the World Cup quarter-finals in Oita on Saturday.

The tournament has reached the knock-out stage in Japan, with a semi-final berth against Ireland or New Zealand at stake for the winner.

The two nations have met 50 times since their first encounter in 1909 with the Wallabies coming away victorious in 25 of those fixtures, while England have 24 wins to their name and a single draw.

Eddie Jones’ squad are slowly turning the tables, however, having triumphed in the six most recent meetings with Australia.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the legacy of the rivalry in pictures.

Australia beat England on home turf to take the 1991 Rugby World Cup at Twickenham with a 12-6 victory. (Adam Butler/PA)

England reverse their fortunes at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa, beating Australia 25-22 in the last eight (Adam Butler/PA)

England’s Martin Johnson, right, comes to blows with Australia’s Nathan Gray during a friendly at Twickenham in 1998 (Neil Munns/PA)

England’s Ben Cohen is tackled by Australia’s Wendell Sailor during an international friendly at Twickenham. England eventually claimed a 21-15 victory (Tom Hevezi/PA)

2003 – England claim their maiden Rugby World Cup thanks to Jonny Wilkinson’s extra-time drop-goal (David Davies/PA)

Heartbreak for Australia’s Justin Harrison as Australia are denied their third title on home soil at the Telstra Stadium in Sydney (David Davies/PA)

England triumph over Australia to win the quarter-final in the 2007 Rugby World Cup, eventually finishing runners-up to South Africa (David Davies/PA)

England fail to progress past the pool stages of the 2015 World Cup after being defeated by Australia, who go on to finish runners-up in the tournament to New Zealand (Gareth Fuller/ PA)