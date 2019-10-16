Lazio hit with partial stadium closure for Celtic match following racism charge

Celtic’s Europa League match against Lazio in Rome will be subject to a partial stadium closure after the Italian club were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA.

The charge followed Lazio’s 2-1 Europa League victory over French club Rennes on October 3 at Stadio Olimpico.

Scottish champions Celtic host Lazio on October 24 and then head to the Italian capital for the return Group E match on November 7, when the partial closure will be enforced.

Ordered to close sectors 46, 47, 48 and 49 of the stadium

Fined 20,000 euros

Ordered to play one UEFA competition home match behind closed doors (suspended for one year)

In a statement, UEFA announced that Lazio will be required to display a banner containing the wording ‘#EqualGame’ and the UEFA logo in the closed section of the stadium.

Lazio have been fined 20,000 euros (£17,300).

UEFA has also ordered the Italian club to play one additional UEFA competition match behind closed doors, with that sanction suspended for one year.