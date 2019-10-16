‘Just put your head on it’: Non-league footballer scores header from own half

A non-league footballer scored a header from his own half after the opposition goalkeeper had a moment to forget.

Basford United’s Stefan Galinski netted with a clearance just before the halfway line after it bounced and looped up over the head of FC United’s loanee keeper Cameron Belford.

Galinski’s remarkable stroke of luck pulled Basford 2-1 ahead in the Northern Premier League match, and the goalscorer ran to the corner flag at the opposite end of the pitch to celebrate.

In a post match interview with his club, Galinski said: “Hey, sometimes you’ve just got to put your head on it and that’s what I did.

“I think that was the hardest sprint I’ve done this season that – to celebrate in the corner.”

#BUFCLive Stef Galinksi heads the ball clear from his own half and it goes all the way into the back of the net. FC Utd 1-2 Basford Utd pic.twitter.com/Yz24rW1bon — Basford United FC (@Basfordutdfc) October 15, 2019

A match report on FC United’s website described the bizarre goal as “seemingly in slow motion”.

Galinski’s goal helped the away side to record a 3-1 victory, taking them to second in their league.