Real Madrid’s Luka Modric set to be ruled out for number of weeks

UK & international sports | Published:

Modric suffered the injury while playing for Croatia in Wales.

Croatia’s Luka Modric leaves the pitch with an injury

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric faces several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a leg muscle injury during Croatia’s draw with Wales.

The 34-year-old Ballon d’Or winner hobbled off the pitch in Cardiff towards the end of Sunday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier after colliding with a Wales player.

A medical update published by Real on Tuesday night said Modric had been diagnosed with a bruised quadriceps on his right leg.

This injury typically demands a recovery period of at least two to three weeks while more moderate damage could require a six-to-eight-week layoff.

