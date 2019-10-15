Derby duo admit drink-driving and fleeing crash scene

Derby pair Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been told they could go to prison after they admitted charges of drink-driving.

Wales international Lawrence and Bennett were detained by police after a crash involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes on the A6 near Allestree, Derby, shortly before midnight on September 24.

Both players admitted drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident when they appeared at Derby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Lawrence, 25, recorded a breath test reading of 58 microgrammes per 100ml and Bennett, 23, recorded a level of 64. The legal limit is 35.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffee told the players that, as passengers were in the cars and the defendants left the scene, all options remained open, including a prison sentence.

He said: “I have to consider whether a custodial sentence is merited”.

Mr Taaffee adjourned the case for a short time so the players could talk to probation officers before sentence is passed.

Earlier this month, Sky Bet Championship club Derby fined the pair the “equivalent of six weeks’ wages” and condemned them for bringing the club into disrepute following the “alcohol-related incident” on September 24.