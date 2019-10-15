Crosby field goal earns Packers dramatic comeback win over Lions

The Green Bay Packers fought back from a 13-0 deficit to overcome the Detroit Lions 23-22 in a controversial Monday night thriller, with Mason Crosby kicking a last-gasp field goal to snatch the win.

Despite being heavy favourites on home turf at Lambeau Field, the Packers started slowly and found themselves trailing to a Kerryon Johnson touchdown and two Matt Prater field goals.

But Green Bay hit back in the second quarter through a Jamaal Williams touchdown to trail 13-10 at half-time.

A Crosby field goal early in the third quarter made it 13-13, but Detroit responded with two more successful efforts from Prater to take a 19-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Another Prater field goal, from 54 yards, made it 22-13 with nine minutes left, before Allen Lazard touched down for the Packers, off a 35-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers, with Crosby’s kick making it 22-20.

The game ended in controversial circumstances with a hotly-disputed hands-to-the-face penalty awarded in the dying seconds, with Crosby scoring from 23 yards to snatch victory for the Packers.

That is sickening… the @NFL needs to look at a way to prevent that from happening. Two phantom hands to the face calls really hurts us tonight. Yes, we could have scored TDs, but @Lions played too well to have the game end this way. #DETvsGB @espn — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 15, 2019

It was the second disputed penalty of the game, both hands-to-the-face calls against Detroit’s Trey Flowers.

The victory leaves Green Bay with five wins from six matches this season, while the Lions are now 2-2-1.