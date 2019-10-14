Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
The best images from a busy two days of sporting action.
Scotland were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup after being beaten by hosts Japan in Yokohama.
Elsewhere, St Helens lifted silverware, Wales drew with World Cup runners-up Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier and American gymnast Simone Biles made history in Stuttgart.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from the past two days.
