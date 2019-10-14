The sporting weekend in pictures

Scotland were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup after being beaten by hosts Japan in Yokohama.

Elsewhere, St Helens lifted silverware, Wales drew with World Cup runners-up Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier and American gymnast Simone Biles made history in Stuttgart.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from the past two days.

Japan’s players start their celebrations after victory over Scotland sends the hosts through to the World Cup quarter-finals (David Davies/PA)

St Helens lift the Super League trophy after beating Salford in the Grand Final at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gareth Bale earns Wales a point against Croatia in Cardiff (Nigel French/PA)

Simone Biles shows off the five gold medals she won at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart which saw her become the most decorated gymnast of all time (Marijan Murat/AP)

Max Whitlock won one of Great Britain’s two gold medals at the championships, while the Downie sisters also earned medals (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Wales overcame Uruguay to progress to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as pool winners (Adam Davy/PA)

Brigid Kosgei shattered Paula Radcliffe’s women’s marathon world record as the Kenyan won the Chicago Marathon (Paul Beaty/AP)

John McGinn completes his hat-trick as Scotland saw off San Marino in extremely wet conditions at Hampden Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the Japanese Grand Prix (Toru Hanai/AP)

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech made his Guildford Phoenix debut after joining the ice hockey team this week (Ian Walton/PA)

Bundee Aki’s red card overshadows Ireland’s progress to the quarter-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

Efe Obada, who used to live on the streets in London, walks off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after captaining the Carolina Panthers to victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (John Walton/PA)

Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first runner to finish a marathon distance in under two hours (Bob Martin for The INEOS 1:59 Challenge/PA)

Josh Warrington, right, beats Sofiane Takoucht to retain his IBF world featherweight title (Richard Sellers/PA)