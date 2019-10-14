Houston Astros level series with New York Yankees in extra-innings thriller

Shortstop Carlos Correa blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to level the Houston Astros’ American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at 1-1.

After the Yankees’ 7-0 romp in the opener of the seven-game series on Saturday, the home team won 3-2 on Sunday following a tense game.

New York led 2-1 thanks to Aaron Judge’s towering two-run homer in the top of the fourth, before Houston drew level through George Springer’s homer in the fifth.

The teams remained tied until Correa sealed the game, hitting JA Happ’s first pitch in the bottom of the 11th over the right-field fence to even the series ahead of the third game in New York.

Houston’s star pitcher Justin Verlander sent down six-and-two-third innings while conceding New York’s two runs.

New York lost for the first time this postseason after four wins, having swept the Minnesota Twins in their best-of-five American League Divisional Series.

Game three will be in New York on Tuesday afternoon.