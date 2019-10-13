Radcliffe’s record beaten in Chicago as incredible Kosgei makes history

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei has set a new women’s marathon world record time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds in Chicago, beating Paula Radcliffe’s best which was set in April 2003.

The two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds Radcliffe recorded in London 16 and a half years ago had proven unbeatable until 25-year-old Kenyan Kosgei ripped up the record books.

She went through the halfway point in 1.06.59 and barely fell off the pace as she pressed on.

Paula Radcliffe’s record has been broken (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Radcliffe was present to congratulate Kosgei at the finish, with her record beaten by well over a minute.

Kosgei’s achievement comes on an incredible weekend for marathon running, with Eliud Kipchoge breaking the two-hour barrier – albeit not under race conditions and therefore not a record – on Saturday.