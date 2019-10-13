Cech-mate! Former keeper helps Guildford Phoenix win shoot-out on hockey debut

Petr Cech led the Guildford Phoenix to a shoot-out victory on his ice hockey debut.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper – now a technical adviser with the Blues – saved two efforts in the shoot-out as his side beat Swindon Wildcats’ second string 3-2 at the Guildford Spectrum.

Cech, who played the sport as a youngster in the Czech Republic, joined the fourth-tier ice hockey team earlier in the week.

Petr Cech makes a save for the Guildford Phoenix (Ian Walton/PA)

His side took the lead through Jacob Rondeau-Smith early in the second period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

An equaliser from Taylor Wootton took the game into overtime, which ended goalless and forced a shoot-out.

Cech saved Swindon’s first and last efforts to secure his side the victory and was named his side’s man of the match.