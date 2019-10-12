Mancini lauds second-half display as Italy seal Euro 2020 spot

Italy boss Roberto Mancini praised Italy’s second-half improvement as they booked their place in the Euro 2020 finals with a 2-0 victory over Greece.

The Azzurri knew three points would be enough having won their first six matches but they did not make the breakthrough at the Stadio Olimpico until Jorginho’s penalty in the 63rd minute.

Federico Bernardeschi netted a second from outside the box with 12 minutes to go to make it a job ultimately well done.

Mancini said on gazzetta.it: “All the matches are difficult, Greece did not want to play. In the first half we forced too much play, then in the second half it was much better.

“We’ve always been in a position to work well with everyone from day one. We created a team in a short time. I made the players believe in their qualities, the players are there for me. It’s a team of character that fights and plays, and in the second half we saw it.”

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho added: “It is a fantastic result for what we have experienced. We have worked hard and we deserved to reach this goal. We are really happy.”

The Stadio Olimpico will open next summer’s tournament on June 12, and Jorginho said: “We’re a good group, we’re all going the same way. It’s nice to work like this. I’m sure (the fans) will give us a hand also in June. We will do everything to make our fans enjoy the games by winning.”