Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver announce engagement

England team-mates Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver have announced their engagement.

The pair revealed they first became partners hours after a gripping World Cup final victory over India at Lord’s in July 2017.

Fast bowler Brunt then popped the question to all-rounder Sciver on New Year’s Eve last year.

On their decision to wait to make the relationship public, Brunt told the Guardian: “My parents are different to Natalie’s. They are quite Christian so it is not something that is done and that’s why it has held me back.

“They don’t believe in the way I choose to live my life, basically, so it has been quite difficult.

“Having to tell my parents was really difficult because I care a lot about them so it was something I put off for a long, long time.

“But as I have got older, I have seen sense and realised that it is not about that, it is about being yourself and living life properly.

“My parents love me: there is no questioning that. They will always be there for me and support me. They are still my parents and they still love me, so it is a compromise I have to take but I am OK with that.”

Katherine Brunt, centre, and Natalie Sciver, left, are engaged (Nick Potts/PA)

Sciver announced their engagement on Instagram, writing alongside three photos: “Welcome to our wine and magazine party #ISaidYes #Mrs&Mrs #Bridesmaids.”

The two had been housemates for four years before their relationship became official in the home dressing room at the Home of Cricket, with Brunt recalling she “knew it was right” when she asked Sciver to be her girlfriend.

Brunt and Sciver are due to play alongside each other for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of The Hundred next year.

Then, following a series in India next September, they will return to the Chamonix Valley where Brunt proposed to get married.