Menu

Advertising

Football rumours from the media

UK & international sports | Published:

Ben Chilwell, Christian Eriksen and James Maddison are among those making headlines.

Liverpool v Leicester City – Premier League – Anfield

What the papers say

Manchester United are prepared to pay £130million for Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder James Maddison, The Sun reports.

Tottenham hope to sell Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid in January to prevent him leaving for free next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Christian Eriksen File Photo
Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Star reports that Everton boss Marco Silva has been given three games to turn his side’s season around or he will be sacked.

Manchester City are considering a January move for 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal defender Ruben Dias, the Daily Mirror says.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign Italy left-back Emerson from former club Chelsea, according to the the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

Advertising

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign Manchester United’s France midfielder Pogba, according to ESPN.

Advertising

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Rostov and Norway midfielder Mathias Normann, Goal reports.

Chelsea want to sign Linfield’s 15-year-old Northern Irish attacking midfielder Charlie Allen, who has already had a trial at Spurs, according to Football Insider.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News