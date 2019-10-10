Manchester United look for big-money shirt sponsor as Chevrolet deal runs down

Manchester United are in the process of looking at a new, big-money shirt sponsorship deal, the PA news agency understands.

Chevrolet has been front and centre of the shirt since 2014 in a Premier League record agreement worth around £450million over the course of the seven-year deal.

The American car manufacturer’s sponsorship ends in 2021 and PA understands United are speaking to a number of companies about becoming the next main sponsors.

There is no better feeling than winning for your team and the greatest supporters in the world. #GGMU pic.twitter.com/fT1P1Hwo7S — Chevrolet FC (@ChevroletFC) October 11, 2018

Chevrolet could yet extend their agreement with the Old Trafford giants, who have had expressions of interest from a variety of leading brands despite their current Premier League struggles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit 12th in the standings and just two points above the relegation zone following Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward recently pledged to continue using United’s financial success to help take the 20-time league champions look to return to the top of the English game.

Woodward's comments come within #MUFC 2019 financial results. Accounts show record fiscal 2019 revenues of £627.1m, with an operating profit of £50m. Total 2020 revenues projected to drop to £560-580m due to Europa League participation rather than Champions League — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 24, 2019

“We and our growing global fanbase demand success,” he said when announcing record revenues of £627m last month.

“Success means winning trophies.

“That target and that standard has never changed for Manchester United. The progress we made on the business side underpins the continued investment in the football side.”