Football rumours from the media
Mesut Ozil and Steven Gerrard are among those making headlines.
What the papers say
Mesut Ozil fears he has played his last game for Arsenal as he does not appear to be in Unai Emery’s plans, the Daily Mirror reports.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been earmarked as Marcelo Bielsa’s eventual successor at Elland Road having impressed in Scotland so far, according to the Daily Express.
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in the new year, the Daily Mirror has claimed.
United are also considering a move for midfielder Francisco Sebastian Cordova, who plays for America in the top tier of the Mexican league, according to the Daily Mail.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Erling Haaland: Juventus and Napoli are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg’s Norway striker Haaland, the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva: Uruguay forward Cavani and Brazil defender Silva could leave Paris St Germain for free at the end of the season, ESPN reports.
