Aaron Ramsey left out of Wales squad for Slovakia clash

Aaron Ramsey has been left out of the Wales squad for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.

Ramsey has remained in Cardiff in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness for Sunday’s game against Croatia.

Ramsey was withdrawn from warming up at half-time during Juventus’ 2-1 win at Inter Milan on Sunday after feeling what boss Maurizio Sarri described as “a twinge”.

??????? DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN | SQUAD UPDATE ??????? Aaron Ramsey has stayed behind in Cardiff to regain fitness for Sunday’s game against Croatia ????????? #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/zKC9G6dj4Q — Wales ??????? (@Cymru) October 9, 2019

Wales manager Ryan Giggs indicated Ramsey’s absence is a precautionary measure, and is “hopeful” he will be fit to face the Croatians.

Giggs said: “He felt a bit of tightness in his adductor. He trained today (and) we’re hopeful he’ll play on Sunday.”