Pereira apologises for goal celebration at QPR

West Brom’s Matheus Pereira has apologised to QPR fans for the goal celebration he performed during his side’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship victory.

The Brazilian winger scored the Baggies’ second goal in the 84th minute of the September 28 contest in west London and reacted by dragging his fingers across his neck in a cut-throat gesture.

QPR’s Loftus Road home is currently known as The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Prince, a former QPR academy player, was 15 when he was killed by a single stab wound in 2006.

Pereira’s said on West Brom’s official website: “Of course I must apologise if my goal celebrations caused any offence. It is most important supporters at QPR and beyond understand that it was never my intention to do so and I apologise for that.

“The gesture was meant only to signify ‘game over’ as my goal had given us a 2-0 lead and the opposition had lost a player to a red card. I was very excited for my first goal and happy for our supporters. I saw a Brazilian player with Flamengo doing it recently and it was just in my mind.

“I have since been made aware of the story of the Kiyan Prince Foundation and understand why my celebrations might have been misunderstood and caused offence. It was certainly not my intention to do so and I apologise for that.

“I am here to enjoy English football and make friends and share in the excitement of the game in this country. I apologise sincerely for any offence I may have caused.”