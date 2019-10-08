Neil Black to leave role as UK Athletics performance director

Neil Black is to stand out as UK Athletics performance director at the end of October, the governing body has announced.

Black had said he would review his position after coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Black will still oversee Sir Mo Farah’s involvement in the Chicago Marathon as planned this weekend.

Alberto Salazar has been banned for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Martin Rickett/PA.

A statement from UK Athletics read: “UK Athletics have announced that Neil Black will leave his role as performance director at the end of October.

“Neil will commence a detailed handover with performance staff until his departure and will fulfil his role supporting Mo Farah at this weekend’s Chicago marathon.”