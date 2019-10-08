Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

There is speculation in several publications that Manchester United will look to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in January. The Red Devils have scored just 11 goals in all competitions this season – four of which came against Chelsea in their opening match. In the same period, England striker Kane has scored 11 goals on his own for club and country.

Wilfried Zaha is to sue his agent over a failed transfer away from Crystal Palace in the summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is being linked with a move back to Britain (Mark Kerton/PA)

Everton are weighing up a January move for reported Manchester United target Moussa Dembele, according to the Daily Star. The 23-year-old former Celtic and Fulham striker could cost £40m to prise from Lyon.

Liverpool are set to receive just £4.5m of the £84m Barcelona still owe for Philippe Coutinho, the Daily Mirror says, citing reports in Spain. Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan this summer with an option to make the move permanent.

Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing 17-year-old Anderlecht striker Jeremy Doku, The Sun reports.



Jordan Hugill: West Ham are happy to let the striker go in January, according to Football Insider. Hugill, 27, is enjoying a strong season on loan in the Championship at QPR.

Mipo Odubeko: The Hammers, meanwhile, have tabled a “lucrative” offer for the former Manchester United academy graduate, talksport.com reports.

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea and Manchester City are both prepared to splash out £50m to bring in Leicester’s marauding left-back, The Sun reports.