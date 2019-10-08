England call-up is a ‘dream’ for Chelsea defender Tomori

Fikayo Tomori admits his England call-up was “a dream” after a whirlwind 12 months for the Chelsea defender.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Canada and represented them at under-20 level, spent last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Derby but has established himself in Frank Lampard’s team this term.

That has earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euro 2020 qualification double-header against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

What an honour to get my first @England call up. Can’t wait to link up with the squad?. pic.twitter.com/DMkmwPFY9T — Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) October 3, 2019

Tomori, who was picked along with in-form Blues team-mate Tammy Abraham, told a press conference: “I’ve taken everything as it has come.

“This happened quite fast and quickly, but it’s been a good 12 months. I’ve been working hard, listening to people, trying to improve myself and it’s going well.

“It’s a bit cliched but it is a dream (to be called up). Growing up in England and seeing the players playing at Wembley, it was such a good feeling.

“It’s indescribable. I tried to take it in as much as possible, but it was a very proud moment.

“I found out after the Lille game (in the Champions League). The manager came up to me and said ‘you are going to be in the England squad tomorrow’.

“I was sitting down at the time and I just sat there with Tammy and Mason (Mount) smiling at me. It was a crazy feeling because I wasn’t really expecting it, but I’m very happy.”

Tomori, who is also eligible to play for Nigeria, wants to represent England.

He added: “The call-up solidifies that. Being eligible to play for three countries was a good thing and a bad thing.

“I have just taken everything as it has come and once I got that call-up to England, there wasn’t really a doubt in my mind that I was going to commit.

Tomori (left) and Abraham (right) have made a big impression for Chelsea this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“Being here now I just want to try and get my first cap and then try and get more after that as well.”

Tomori was on holiday with Abraham in Marbella during the early stages of last summer’s World Cup and the pair followed England’s progress keenly.

“We watched their first game on holiday and we watched the penalty shootout against Colombia together as well,” he said.

“Of course I’m an England fan. I grew up here and went to school here. To be part of this is a dream.”