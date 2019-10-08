Menu

Advertising

Australian Open organisers expecting Andy Murray to play in 2020

UK & international sports | Published:

Murray was close to retirement in Melbourne in January.

Andy Murray has reached the final of the Australian Open five times

Andy Murray is expected to compete in the 2020 Australian Open, according to tournament director Craig Tiley.

The former world number one had career-saving hip surgery earlier this year and continued his good progress by reaching the China Open quarter-finals last week.

At the 2019 Australian Open, Murray, 32, tearfully announced he may have to retire due to the pain he felt every time he played.

But after he underwent a procedure to resurface his hip joint in January, the two-time Wimbledon champion could be involved in the first Grand Slam of the new year.

“For sure Andy will be here,” Tiley told Australian radio station Triple M on Tuesday. “I was on the phone to his agent this morning. He is going to be in Australia early.

“He is ready to return. Remember he said goodbye a year ago. It’s great in that period he had surgery and has rebounded really well.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News