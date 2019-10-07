Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are ready to rival Juventus in a bid to to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to Spanish publication Sport. The LaLiga side could pay a fee in the region of £70million for the France international.

Chelsea’s 21-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to ask for a loan move away from Chelsea if he is not given more opportunities soon, The Sun reports.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is considering making a move for Wolves defender Willy Boly, according to The Sun. The Midlands club could potentially double the £10m they paid Porto for the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international should he favour a move to the Emirates.

Manchester City have ruled out making a bid for 20-year-old Norway international Martin Odegaard despite the Real Madrid player impressing enough to win LaLiga’s player of the month award while on loan at Real Sociedad, say the Daily Mail.

England U21’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and Norway U21’s Martin Odegaard battle for the ball (Nigel French/PA)



Arjen Robben considering coming out of retirement https://t.co/Fz2Dxs4Ut3 pic.twitter.com/DaNP6IZYdL — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 6, 2019

Garth Crooks pays Arsenal back-handed compliment as he tries to praise David Luiz https://t.co/7vCQnin3sL pic.twitter.com/mvMwmQ8sSH — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 6, 2019

Moussa Dembele: Manchester United sent scouts to watch the Lyon forward in action on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.