How does Great Britain’s medal haul compare to previous World Championships?

Great Britain finished the 2019 World Championships with five medals, falling short of the target of between seven and nine.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how their Doha medal haul compares to championships of recent years.

Doha 2019 – Five medals: two gold, three silver

Dina Asher-Smith took home a gold in the 200m and silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay while Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon. The men’s 4x100m relay squad also won silver.

London 2017 – Six medals: two gold, three silver, one bronze

Mo Farah’s two medals – gold in the 10,000m and silver in the 5,000m – were the hosts’ only individual medals. Relay medals added the gloss as the 4x100m men won gold, the women 4x100m and 4x400m took silver and the men’s 4x400m won bronze.

Beijing 2015 – Seven medals: four gold, one silver, two bronze

Jessica Ennis-Hill won heptathlon gold a year after welcoming son Reggie (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jessica Ennis-Hill took heptathlon gold on her return after having a baby while fellow ‘Super Saturday’ favourites Greg Rutherford (long jump) and Farah (5,000m and 10,000m) also won. There was a silver for Shara Proctor in the long jump and 4x400m bronze for men and women’s relay teams.

Moscow 2013 – Seven medals: three gold, one silver, three bronze

Christine Ohuruogu triumphed over 400m in Moscow six years ago (Dave Thompson/PA)

Christine Ohuruogu (400m) won gold, Tiffany Porter (100m hurdles) took bronze and Farah also took the 10,000m and 5,000m titles. Bronze came for the women’s 4x100m squad while their 4x400m team-mates took silver. The men’s 4x400m squad took bronze.

Daegu 2011 – Eight medals: three gold, three silver, two bronze

Mo Farah won 5,000m gold in Daegu (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ennis-Hill (heptathlon), Farah (5,000m) and Dai Greene (400m hurdles) were champions while Farah also won 10,000m silver. There was 4x400m relay bronze for the women and Hannah England’s 1500m silver, Phillips Idowu’s triple jump silver and Andy Turner’s 110m hurdles bronze added to the haul.

Berlin 2009 – Seven medals: two gold, two silver, three bronze

Ennis-Hill claimed her first global gold in Berlin in 2009 (John Giles/PA)

Ennis-Hill won the heptathlon, Jenny Meadows won 800m bronze, Lisa Dobriskey claimed 1500m silver and 4x400m women’s bronze was Great Britain’s. Idowu won the triple jump, the men took 4x100m bronze and the men’s 4x400m won silver.

Osaka 2007 – Six medals: one gold, one silver, four bronze

Christine Ohuruogu picked up another gold in Osaka (Gareth Copley/PA)

Ohuruogu won her first 400m title ahead of team-mate Nicola Sanders. There were also bronze medals for Jo Pavey (10,000m), the 4x400m women, 4x100m men and Kelly Sotherton (heptathlon).

Helsinki 2005 – Three medals: one gold, two bronze

Paula Radcliffe won the women’s marathon in Helsinki 14 years ago (John Giles/PA)

Paula Radcliffe won the only gold in the marathon while the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m squads took bronzes.