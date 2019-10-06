Career-low score helps Na finish penultimate day with two-shot lead in Las Vegas

Kevin Na matched his career-low to head into the final day of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay.

Las Vegas local Na finished with a 10-under 61 on a day of low scoring.

The South Korean-American ended the day with a 22-under total of 191, which was a 54-hole record at the event he previously won in 2011.

Na had started the day in a four-way tie with fellow Americans Lucas Glover, Brian Stuard and Cantlay, a winner in Las Vegas in 2017 and runner up last year.

Na began with a pair of birdies on the first and second and kept his cool to nail a 22-foot putt on the fifth and save par.

Cantlay notched eight birdies in his first 16 holes but got stuck in a bunker on the 17th before closing out the final hole with a birdie.

Russell Knox of Scotland was Britain’s best performer, moving up 20 places to 15th on 13 under after shooting a 65.