Leicester condemn online abuse of Hamza Choudhury in wake of Salah challenge
The club said they have reported the racist comments to the police.
Leicester have said they are “appalled” at racist comments directed towards midfielder Hamza Choudhury on social media on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse following a tackle that injured Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat at Anfield.
A Leicester spokesman said: “We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.
“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible.”
