Historic hat-trick for Asher-Smith as GB women land sprint relay silver

Dina Asher-Smith claimed a historic hat-trick at the World Championships as Great Britain’s women’s 4×100 metres relay squad won silver.

The 23-year-old becomes the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championships.

She had already claimed 200m gold and 100m silver at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Great Britain’s women’s relay squad of Asha Philip, Asher-Smith, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita clocked 41.85 seconds in Doha on Saturday, with Jamaica victorious and the United States third.