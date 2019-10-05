Advertising
Derby’s Lawrence apologises for “total error of judgement”
Wales international says he will “make every effort to make amends by working diligently to give something back to the local community”.
Derby midfielder Tom Lawrence has apologised to the club for “a total error of judgement” following last month’s “alcohol-related incident”.
The Welshman and Rams forward Mason Bennett were charged with drink-driving after a crash in Derby’s Allestree area on September 24 – a collision in which club captain Richard Keogh suffered a serious leg injury.
Both Lawrence and Bennett were fined the equivalent of six weeks’ ages – the maximum contractual limit – by Derby.
Lawrence said in a statement on Derby’s website: “Following the events of the evening of the 24th September I wish to offer my sincere apologies to the football club; our chairman, the manager, my team-mates and all our supporters for my indiscretions that night.
“It was a total error of judgement on my part, out of character for me and I am deeply disappointed in my behaviour and upset for my team-mate and our captain Richard Keogh.”
