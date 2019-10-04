Menu

Advertising

St Etienne will hope nothing can stop them after hiring Puel as manager

UK & international sports | Published:

The former Leicester and Southampton boss replaces Ghislain Printant.

Claude Puel is the new man in charge at St Etienne

St Etienne have appointed Claude Puel as their new general manager and coach after suspending Ghislain Printant.

The Ligue 1 strugglers announced the suspension of Printant for a possible breach of contract on Friday afternoon.

And within 30 minutes, St Etienne named former Leicester and Southampton boss Puel, 58, as his replacement until 2022.

Puel, who will be assisted by Jacky Bonnevay, will take over a side sitting second bottom in the table.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News