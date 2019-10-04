Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Wolves clash with groin injury

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday.

The Belgium playmaker missed the midweek Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb with a groin injury sustained in the latter stages of last weekend’s victory at Everton.

The problem is not thought to be serious but manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will not be taking any risks this week.

PEP ? (On injuries) No, @DeBruyneKev is not in (for #MCIWOL). After the international break he will be ready. It’s not a big problem. Hopefully after international break John Stones will be back. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 4, 2019

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “Tomorrow he is not fit. After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem.”

Defender John Stones also remains on the sidelines but Guardiola added that he is hopeful the England international will also be fit to return after the upcoming international break.

City take on a Wolves side at the Etihad Stadium that were in action in the Europa League in Turkey on Thursday.

John Stones should be back after the international break (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have endured a difficult start to the season because of their European commitments and have won just one Premier League game.

But Guardiola is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “Nuno knows how to handle it. Yesterday they made an incredible result. I think they have a big squad and they know what they have to do.”