Chris Mepham withdraws from Wales squad

UK & international sports | Published:

The 21-year-old defender has played three games during Euro 2020 qualifying.

Croatia v Wales – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group E – Stadion Gradski Vrt

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia through injury.

Mepham, who has been replaced in the squad by uncapped MK Dons defender Regan Poole, has played three matches for Wales in their qualification campaign and started the 1-0 win over Azerbaijan in September.

Captain Ashley Williams could now replace Mepham after being recalled.

Ashley Williams, left, could return to the starting line-up for Wales
Ashley Williams, left, could return to the starting line-up for Wales (Nick Potts/PA)

The 35-year-old was omitted last month as he was without a club following his summer release from Everton but he has since joined Bristol City and played the last four games for the Robins.

Central defender James Lawrence, who plays for German club St Pauli, had already been ruled out of the squad through injury.

