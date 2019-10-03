Wales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBryde

Wales will target areas for improvement after an unbeaten World Cup start when they ramp up preparations to face Fiji next week.

The Wales squad resume full training on Friday following a few days’ break at their Lake Biwa base in Otsu.

And when the serious business begins again, there will be areas highlighted to work on after an outstanding 29-25 victory over main Pool D rivals Australia last weekend.

Wales bow to the crowd after their impressive win over Australia (Adam Davy/PA).

“We know that we are going to get better again, as there were certain things we fell down on and we can improve on,” Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde said.

“So to be able to look back through the game and, knowing that we won, we are able to be a little bit harsh on ourselves, both players on each other and us coaches as well.

“The players are a little bit more willing to take that criticism, as they know it’s for the greater good of the whole squad.

“We haven’t done that as yet, obviously, as this is a relaxing time, but when we do pick up our preparations for Fiji we know there are one or two things we need to improve on again.

“Knowing we have had a good victory against World Cup contenders, we are in a good place.”

Wales know from previous World Cup experience how dangerous Fiji can be, losing to them at the pool stage in Nantes 12 years ago and being knocked out of the tournament.

McBryde added: “Fiji will be a massive test for us. It’s their last (pool) game and they have got nothing to lose, and having nothing to lose will make them a very dangerous team.

Fiji celebrate their win over Wales in Nantes 12 years ago (David Jones/PA).

“Look at the calibre of some of the players Fiji have in their ranks. We have got to get it right.

“That first half against Australia (12 days ago) they showed all the threats they pose in attack. It is going to be a very stern test for us.

“We want to keep our momentum, we don’t want to fall off.

“We don’t want to flog ourselves too hard now, but when we do start building up for that Fiji game I think there will still be a bit of momentum behind us from the first two games and that confidence to go out there and show what we can do.”

Fishing and a boat cruise have been among player activities during Wales’ stay in Otsu following an intense six-day turnaround between beating Georgia and Austraiia.

“It’s definitely not Tokyo. There is a general slower pace to life in Ōtsu – it is a bit similar to North Wales,” says coach Robin McBryde.⠀Read more about Wales' "much-needed" stay in the former Japanese capital on the lake ?? https://t.co/QM4tD5ZKLM pic.twitter.com/C8XH00xzJ4 — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 3, 2019

Wales hooker Elliot Dee said: “The short turnaround was intense. We trained really hard in the lead-up to the Australia game, and it paid off.

“On the flip-side of that, I don’t think you can stay that intense for the whole eight weeks.

“It’s nice to have down days and a few days when you are not thinking about your job, when you can switch off.

“Then when it comes to turning it back on again, it’s easy, you flip a switch and you are back into it.

”It’s a lot quieter here than in Tokyo, and sometimes that can be nice to totally relax and chill out.”