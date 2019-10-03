Man admits trying to rob Arsenal stars Ozil and Kolasinac

A man has admitted trying to rob Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

Ashley Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal watches from Ozil and Kolasinac in Hampstead, north-west London.

He appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court by video link on Thursday morning to admit trying to ambush World Cup winner Ozil, 30, and full-back Kolasinac, 26, in Platts Lane on July 25.

Footage on social media showed Bosnian defender Kolasinac, nicknamed ‘The Tank’, chasing off two moped attackers wearing helmets and dark clothing.

The club’s £350,000-a-week German midfielder Ozil can be seen in his black Mercedes G class jeep before he reportedly took refuge in a Turkish restaurant.

Smith, of Archway, north London, was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on November 1 by Judge Sheelagh Canavan.

Ozil and Kolasinac are back playing after missing the start of the Premier League season.

Jordan Northover, 26, has also been charged over the incident and is due to appear before magistrates on Friday.