Johnson-Thompson extends heptathlon lead at World Championships

UK & international sports | Published:

The 26-year-old leads by 216 points after five events.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has set her sights on a gold medal

Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson extended her lead in the heptathlon at the World Championships on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old held an overnight advantage of 96 points over Olympic and defending champion Nafi Thiam.

And her hopes of the gold medal increased as she stretched that to 216 points after the long jump.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson extended her lead in the heptathlon
Katarina Johnson-Thompson extended her lead in the heptathlon (Martin Rickett/PA)

Johnson-Thompson recorded 6.32m with her first attempt before improving to post 6.77m – the biggest leap of the competition.

Her no-jump on her third go did not matter as she comfortably had a better mark than Thiam’s 6.40.

Johnson-Thompson’s next event is the javelin at 6.10pm BST.

UK & international sports

