Frank Lampard expects same desire as at club level if Tammy Abraham wins England call-up

In-form striker Tammy Abraham would tackle another England call-up with the same work ethic which has earned him a regular place in the Chelsea side, according to Blues manager Frank Lampard.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria at Wembley on Thursday.

The PA news agency understands Abraham is under strong consideration to be included.

Given his club form, Abraham was a somewhat surprising omission from the 25-man group for last month’s qualification double header.

Abraham marked his 22nd birthday with the opening goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 away win in their Champions League match at Lille on Wednesday night.

It was a first for the young forward in the European competition, and his eighth goal in 10 appearances.

Speaking afterwards, Lampard was asked on how the England speculation might impact Abraham’s mindset.

“Tammy is handling that situation as he handles everything in life, with enthusiasm, happiness, a desire to work,” the Chelsea manager said.

“Of course he want to be the best, and with that comes international recognition. I see that every day. The next decision on that is for Gareth. I never want to tell him what to do.

“But when you see the performances of Tammy, Mason (Mount) had it in the last squad, and the way (Fikayo) Timori is playing now, they are giving themselves a chance.”

Abraham has also been attracting admiring glances from Nigeria, and remains eligible for the Super Eagles despite winning two senior England caps in the friendlies against Germany and Brazil in November 2017.

Southgate said of the striker’s eligibility last month: “I think with Tammy, he’s a young player that we’ve always liked, we know he’ll score goals.

“We felt (that it was a) bit early this time, but we really can see that he can offer us something moving forward.

“We obviously gave him a cap back in November of 2017. So, for sure, we need to make certain that he feels that the opportunity is going to be there. I’m pretty sure he does. He knows us well enough.”

Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori is another England youth prospect eligible for Nigeria, plus the defender is able to play for Canada.

Southgate will again be without John Stones through injury. Uncapped Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings came into the group last month, while James Tarkowski is hoping for a recall.

The England manager has to decide whether Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to return given the Chelsea teenager has only made three appearances since rupturing an Achilles in April, while Jesse Lingard’s struggles at Manchester United raise questions over his inclusion.

Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Fabian Delph will be hoping to return to the fold, while an abundance of options at right-back continues to give Southgate a headache.

World Cup semi-finalist Kyle Walker was omitted from the last meet-up, when uncapped Aaron Wan-Bissaka was included for the first time along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and a resurgent Kieran Trippier.

Wan-Bissaka pulled out of the last squad with a back issue and will miss a second Manchester United match with tonsillitis.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out and Manchester City teenager Phil Foden continues to be on Southgate’s radar.

The 19-year-old has only made four appearances at club level this term, but received a glowing reference from England star Raheem Sterling after coming off the bench to score in Tuesday’s Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

“The players that we have here, you have to read the game and the goals will come,” Sterling said.

“I am buzzing for Phil and I want him in the national team. If he keeps going the way he has, he will be there.”