England’s Test players set to learn their Hundred destinations

Further details of the The Hundred will be released on Thursday, with each of the eight teams set to pick their first three players, including at least one England centrally-contracted Test player.

Although England’s red-ball players will have only a limited role in the tournament, the destinations of the likes of Ashes hero Ben Stokes and Test captain Joe Root are likely to be the headline-makers.

The Leeds-based franchise, taking in Yorkshire and Durham, could well take Stokes, leaving Root facing up to not playing for his ‘home’ side when the competition begins next July.

England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, right, will be among those taking part in the new competition. (Nick Potts/PA)

While Test players will make fleeting appearances, World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan heads a group of other internationals which includes Tom Curran and Liam Plunkett. Jason Roy and Moeen Ali are also up for grabs, suggesting the pair may not be due a Test return any time soon.

The centrally-contracted player list is made up of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Root, Stokes and Chris Woakes.

Those not among the opening picks are set to be drafted for their ‘local’ team, with negotiations possible to allow two ‘icon’ players from their catchment area.

The official team names for The Hundred will be revealed, with two covering London, along with Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Southampton.

Lydia Greenway & Tom Moody appointed as the Head Coaches of the Oval-based team for #TheHundred — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 18, 2019

The side based in Leeds would be able to choose between Root, Stokes and Bairstow for their first pick of the England centrally-contracted players.

The rest of the squads being determined at a live television event on October 20, when Ashes star Steve Smith will heads a star-studded overseas contingent throwing their hats into the ring.

There has been no shortage of interest from around the world, with players able to set a ‘reserve price’ for their services.

Fellow Australians David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc will also be in the tournament, while the top-ranked batsman and bowler in Twenty20 cricket – Babar Azam and Rashid Khan – have also put their names forward.

Big-name veterans of the white-ball formats are also present and correct, including Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga.

South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Faf Du Plessis and Quinton De Kock are also available, as is New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

The women’s teams, meanwhile, are being selected over a two-stage system, which will be an ‘open-market’ and include England players, international icons and home-grown talent.