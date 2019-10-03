Asher-Smith has sights on Tokyo 2020 after 200m gold in Doha

Dina Asher-Smith set her sights on Olympic glory after her historic gold medal at the World Championships.

The 23-year-old won the 200m in Doha on Wednesday in a new British record of 21.88 seconds, breaking the one she set in Berlin last year.

She becomes just the seventh British woman to win a world individual title joining Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Asher-Smith, who also won 100m silver on Sunday, said: “The Olympics is less than a year away, we have already been thinking about it. I don’t think there’s any time we’re not thinking about the Olympics.

“Doing well in Doha was part of the plan and in thinking about Doha you’re thinking about the Olympics as well.

“It means so much. There are so many British fans here and I know lots of Brits live in Doha but lots have travelled and for my mum to be here, my dad, John (Blackie, coach) and his wife and my physios it means so much.

“It’s a different thing with everyone saying you’re the favourite but it’s a different thing going and doing it.”

Meanwhile, Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds a 96-point overnight lead in the heptathlon.

The 26-year-old sits ahead of Olympic and defending champion Nafi Thiam.

She has 4,138 points with the javelin, long jump and 800m to come on Thursday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Johnson-Thompson set personal bests in the 100m hurdles and shot put to cap an impressive day and is allowing herself to dream of gold.

She said: “Why not? It’s something that I’m aiming to do. It’s something that I’m in shape to do and I’m in a very good position to do it.

“But you never know with these things on day two. I’ve worked very hard on my day two so we’ll see what happens.”

Laura Muir will also run in the 1500m semi-final after coming through her heat.

It was the first competitive race for the Scot since she tore a calf muscle at the Anniversary Games in London in July.

“It was a pretty good feeling, I was quite nervous before the race,” she added.

“I’m usually not for the heats but it’s just been so long, it’s so good to be out there and feel like myself and be like ‘oh, I can still run’.”