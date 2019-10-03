Abraham called up – a look at the Chelsea forwards who have played for England

Tammy Abraham has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old, looking to make his competitive debut for the Three Lions, is the ninth Chelsea forward to play for England in the post-war era, but only the second in the last 30 years.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at those who have combined Chelsea and England duties.

Tommy Lawton

Tommy Lawton scored 12 times in 11 England appearances while a Chelsea player (PA)

Lawton was prolific for England while an Everton player before the war, and picked up where he left off once he had signed for Chelsea in 1945. In 11 appearances between 1946 and 1947, Lawton scored 12 goals and helped England to win the British Home Championship in 1947.

Roy Bentley

Roy Bentley, third from right, in the England line-up to face Scotland at Hampden Park in 1950 (PA)

Advertising

Bentley, Chelsea’s fifth-highest goalscorer with 152 goals in 367 appearances between 1947 and 1957, was part of the England set-up over seven years. During that time, he scored nine goals in 12 appearances for his country, and played at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goalscorers, began his career with Chelsea as a teenager (PA)

England’s fourth highest-goalscorer made most of his international appearances as a Tottenham player but he began his career with Chelsea. Fifteen of his 57 appearances, and 16 of his 44 goals, came while he was earning his living at Stamford Bridge.

Advertising

Bobby Tambling

Bobby Tambling was Chelsea’s record goalscorer for 47 years but had only a limited England career (PA)

Tambling was Chelsea’s record goalscorer for 47 years until Frank Lampard took over, scoring 202 goals in 370 appearances. But he was only ever on the fringes of the England team, making three appearances between 1962 and 1966, with a goal against France in a 5-2 defeat in 1963.

Barry Bridges

Chelsea’s Barry Bridges missed out on the 1966 World Cup (PA)

Bridges, who was snapped up by Chelsea as a schoolboy, broke into the England team in 1965, scoring one goal in four appearances. He was on the long list for the 1966 World Cup squad but, having missed out, he never played for his country again.

Peter Osgood

Peter Osgood’s playboy lifestyle was said to concern England manager Alf Ramsey (PA)

During a decade-long career at Chelsea during which he scored over 100 league goals, Osgood made only a handful of England appearances, with his playboy lifestyle said to concern manager Alf Ramsey. It would not have helped that when he did get his opportunity, Osgood failed to find the back of the net in any of his four appearances.

Kerry Dixon

Kerry Dixon, right, went to the 1986 World Cup with England (PA)

After signing from Reading in 1983, Dixon went on to become Chelsea’s third-highest goalscorer with a tally of 193 goals. Two years in to his Stamford Bridge stay he earned his first England call-up and was then selected for the 1986 World Cup. But with Gary Lineker and Peter Beardsley also in the squad, Dixon found it hard to break into the England set-up and made only eight appearances, scoring four goals.

Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge’s best games for England came after he had left Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

When Sturridge got his first England call in 2011, he was the first Chelsea striker to be selected for 25 years. Four of his 26 England appearances came while a Chelsea player, but none of his eight England goals were in that period.