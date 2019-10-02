Suarez double seals comeback win for Barca

Luis Suarez’s second-half brace ensured Barcelona came from behind to beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League.

Lautaro Martinez scored in the second minute and the Italian side had further chances to extend their lead at the Nou Camp.

But Barca responded after the interval and two brilliant finishes from Suarez, the second six minutes from time, condemned Inter to their first defeat of the season under Antonio Conte.

The win moved Barcelona level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of Group F, three points ahead of Slavia Prague and Inter.

Inter, without the injured Romelu Lukaku, had lost their last four games in Barcelona, yet they made a fine start courtesy of Martinez.

The striker latched onto ex-Barca forward Alexis Sanchez’s through-ball and, under pressure from Gerard Pique, fired across Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into the bottom corner.

Barcelona came into the game, having a spell of pressure, and Antoine Griezmann rose highest to head Sergi Roberto’s cross just over after a fine move.

Sergio Busquets then side-footed over from the edge of the box.

Inter continued to be a threat on the break, though, and had chances to score again.

Antonio Candreva got round the back of Nelson Semedo, controlling an exquisite long ball and firing through the defences of Ter Stegen, only to see the offside flag raised.

Semedo was then in the right place at the right time to produce a goal-saving block and deny Nicolo Barella, before Ter Stegen produced a fine diving save to keep out a powerful Martinez header.

After Stefano Sensi curled over for Inter, Barca stirred into action just before half-time, with Lionel Messi’s free-kick from distance easy for Samir Handanovic and Arthur slicing a shot over.

The hosts came out firing in the second half and took just 13 minutes to draw level.

Barcelona came from behind at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)

Arturo Vidal, on as a 53rd-minute substitute for Busquets, lofted a ball to Suarez and the striker smashed a stunning low volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Griezmann fired into the side-netting from close range before making way for fellow Frenchman Ousmane Dembele while Sanchez, taken off 10 minutes earlier, and Conte received bookings for dissent in the dugout.

Messi had a hand in the winner in the 83rd minute, running at the Inter defence and laying off to Suarez, who breezed past Diego Godin and slid the ball past Handanovic.

The visiting goalkeeper then saved from Messi, who came into his own in the second half, late on.