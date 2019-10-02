Advertising
Johnson-Thompson begins world heptathlon bid with impressive 100m hurdles
The 26-year-old is expected to challenge favourite and defending champion Nafi Thiam.
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson kicked off her heptathlon challenge at the World Championships in Doha with a huge personal best in the 100 metres hurdles.
The 26-year-old, who is expected to challenge favourite and defending champion Nafi Thiam, ran 13.09 seconds – smashing her previous quickest time of 13.29secs.
Four athletes went faster than Johnson-Thompson in the third and final heat.
America’s Kendell Williams led the way with 1,189 points after running 12.58, with Johnson-Thompson’s effort worth 1,111.
Thiam clocked 13.36 to lie 10th with 1,071 after the opening event.
The heptathletes compete in the high jump, shot put and 200m at the Khalifa International Stadium later on Wednesday.
