Doha star Dina Asher-Smith revels in a golden moment two years in the making

Dina Asher-Smith admitted her historic gold medal has been two years in the making after she stormed to 200m victory at the World Championships.

The 23-year-old became the first British woman to win an individual world sprint title.

She clocked 21.88 seconds to set a new national record and is also just the seventh British woman to claim world individual gold.

Two events, two medals! What a #WorldAthleticsChamps this woman is having!@dinaashersmith ?? breaks British record to grab gold in 21.88 ? ?: https://t.co/H4mNSRVfBV pic.twitter.com/ShpRCmERC8 — IAAF (@iaaforg) October 2, 2019

Asher-Smith came fourth in the 200m in London two years ago after battling back from a broken foot and revealed she and coach John Blackie have been preparing ever since.

“When I came fourth by a 10th of a second and almost did it he looked at me and said, ‘the next one is going to be yours’,” said Asher-Smith, who also won 100m silver in Doha on Sunday.

“I said, ‘we have to work towards it, we have to make sure that when I stand on the line in two years’ time I’m in a position to do that’.

“It means so much to have done that in the 200m but to have gone well in the 100m, an event I have not run at this level before, to be up there with the best women in the world means so much to me.”

Advertising

Asher-Smith also admitted she has already turned her attention to next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

She added: “The Olympics is less than a year away, we have already been thinking about it. I don’t think there’s any time we’re not thinking about the Olympics.

“Doing well in Doha was part of the plan and in thinking about Doha you’re thinking about the Olympics as well.”

Advertising

She joins Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill in having won individual world gold for Great Britain.

Earlier, Laura Muir safely qualified for Thursday’s 1500m semi-final after her return from injury.

Laura Muir qualified after finishing third in her heat (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 26-year-old was running her first competitive race since tearing a calf muscle at the Anniversary Games in London in July.

Holland’s Sifan Hassan qualified fastest, with Hassan coached by Alberto Salazar.

The America was given a four-year ban on Tuesday by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after being found guilty of doping violations.

Salazar runs the Nike Oregon Project and was stripped of his accreditation so could not have any contact with his athletes but Muir chose to ignore the controversy.

We'll have two women in the 1500m semi-finals as @SarahAMcDonald (6th – 4:04.42) and @lauramuiruns (3rd – 4:07.37) both advance from their respective heats at the #WorldAthleticsChamps #REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/SH2Nw0dsPW — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) October 2, 2019

“All I can do I focus on myself, that’s all I’m in control of. I love the sport for what it is, I love to run and compete,” she said.

“No matter what the circumstances I’m going to race. Whoever is there is up to other people.

“At this point all I can do is focus on myself, that’s all I’m in control of. I’m the only person I can speak for and vouch for.”

On her fitness Muir added: “It was a pretty good feeling, I was quite nervous before the race.

Sarah McDonald is also safely through to the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m usually not for the heats but it’s just been so long and it’s so good to be out there, feel like myself and be like, ‘oh, I can still run’.”

Sarah McDonald joined her in the final but there was disappointment for Tim Duckworth who pulled out of the decathlon after an injury in the warm-up.

Reigning World Indoor 60m champion Andy Pozzi failed to progress to the 110m hurdles final but Eilish McColgan and Laura Weightman reached the 5000m final.