Asher-Smith becomes Britain’s magnificent seventh

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith has won gold in the 200m at the World Championships in Doha.

She becomes just the seventh woman to win gold for GB in the championships’ history and, here, the PA news agency looks at the six other golden girls.

Fatima Whitbread – 1987

Fatima Whitbread won the javelin at the second World Championships in 1987 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Whitbread improved on her 1983 silver at the first World Championships by winning the javelin in Rome.

She beat bitter rival Petra Felke with a throw of 76.64m to win Great Britain’s only gold medal of the Championships.

Felke, though, hit back a year later and took Olympic gold with Whitbread second.

Liz McColgan – 1991

Liz McColgan won the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Award after her world gold (Michael Stephens/PA)

Three years after Olympic silver in the 10,000m in Seoul, McColgan went one better at the World Championships in Tokyo.

It was one of two golds for Great Britain that year, along with the 4x400m relay squad.

Daughter Eilish won silver in the 5,000m for Great Britain at the European Championships last year.

Sally Gunnell – 1993

Such and awesome performance?exciting times ahead⭐️ https://t.co/2WSxm5Fihr — Sally Gunnell (@SallyGunnell) September 30, 2019

A year after her 400m hurdles victory at the Barcelona Olympics Gunnell was winning gold again in style at the World Championships in Stuttgart.

She won in 52.74 seconds – setting a new world record which was broken two years later.

It remains the British record and gold was an improvement on the silver from Toyko in 1991, while Gunnell also won bronze in the 4x400m relay in Stuttgart.

Paula Radcliffe – 2005

Great Britain’s Paula Radcliffe celebrates her marathon win in 2005 (John Giles/PA)

The distance runner won Britain’s only gold medal of the World Championships in Helsinki when she took the marathon title.

She set a championship record time of two hours 20:57 minutes, which still stands.

It was a rare bright moment for Great Britain in Finland as they won just three medals.

Christine Ohuruogu – 2007 and 2013

Great Britain’s Christine Ohuruogu won her second gold in 2013 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ohuruogu won he first world title in 2007 just weeks after she completed a ban for missing three out-of-competition drug tests.

Despite running just five competitive races before the final she won Great Britain’s only gold at the Championships.

She claimed a second gold in Moscow in 2013, setting a new British record with a time of 49.41s.

Jessica Ennis-Hill – 2009, 2011 and 2015

Thanks guys. It was one of my absolute proudest moments ? https://t.co/m44LsTkpaU — Dame Jess Ennis-Hill (@J_Ennis) June 28, 2018

The heptathlon star took three world titles with her first crown in Berlin 10 years ago as she beat Jennifer Oeser of Germany by 238 points.

In 2011 in Daegu she originally finished second behind Tatyana Chernova but the Russian was disqualified for failing retrospective doping testing and in 2016 she was upgraded to a gold by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A final title in Beijing came after she returned from having son Reggie in 2014.