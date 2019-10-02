Abdullah Avci looking for Besiktas to kickstart their season against Wolves

Besiktas boss Abdullah Avci is hoping his team can get their Europa League campaign up and running against Wolves.

Like Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, Besiktas lost their opening match in the competition, surrendering a lead to be defeated 4-2 away at Slovan Bratislava.

It increased the pressure on Avci, who was only appointed as Senol Gunes’ successor in June.

The 56-year-old was in charge at Istanbul rivals Basaksehir for five seasons, during which time the club has become one of the top teams in the Turkish Super Lig.

However, like Wolves, Besiktas have won just one league game so far this season and are currently third bottom of the table.

Ahead of Thursday’s clash at Vodafone Park, Avci said: “Life offers you a new opportunity every day and tomorrow is one of those opportunities.

“We were below-par in the first game. The important thing is to reflect on the result, so far we could not. I hope that this energy will rise again with a win.

“This process, positive, negative emotions, performances. We’re going to play England Premier League and they have a bumpy performance in their league this season.

“I hope tomorrow we will get a good result in order to look healthier in the next match in the competition.”

Defender Victor Ruiz and forward Burak Yilmaz are doubts for Besiktas ahead of the Group K tie and Avci said he would make a decision about their fitness on Thursday.

“Victor is working from yesterday, we will decide after today’s work, but it probably looks like it will be at the weekend. Our tactical assessments will be available from tomorrow,” he said.