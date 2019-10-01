Advertising
Pittsburgh Steelers end losing streak with victory over Cincinnati Bengals
The two sides have reached a century of encounters.
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their three-match losing streak with a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 100th meeting between the sides.
It was the Pennsylvanians’ eighth-consecutive victory over the visitors, but it was more important to the six-time NFL champions that they were able to record a single win after a poor opening to the NFL season.
Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph only threw two passes more than a yard beyond the line of scrimmage in his side’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers the previous week.
It made sense, then, that the second-year signal-caller made use of running backs James Conner and Jaylen Samuels to beat a struggling Cincinnati offensive line.
The Bengals defence did not fare much better, with Pittsburgh managing to sack Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton on the way to victory.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.