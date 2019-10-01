Johnson-Thompson believes consistency is key in hunt for world heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson hopes she has left her mistakes behind ahead of her quest for the world heptathlon title.

The 26-year-old is one of Great Britain’s biggest World Championships medal hopes ahead of the heptathlon, which starts in Doha on Wednesday.

She suffered a long jump nightmare in Beijing in 2015, poor throws cost her at the Rio Olympics and high jump failure ruined her world medal hopes in London two years ago.

But since March last year, she has won the World Indoor pentathlon title, the Commonwealth Games heptathlon crown and European silver in Berlin.

Johnson-Thompson looks to have eradicated the errors after her move to train in France nearly three years ago but knows one mistake will prove costly.

“I hope so (that mistakes are over). Obviously you never know with the heptathlon – there are so many different opportunities to have those slip ups,” she said.

“You do get bad performances and good performances. Unfortunately the level the event is at the minute a slip will cost you medals, even it is just a small one because you have to be at your best.

Johnson-Thompson, centre, won gold in the women’s pentathlon at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in March (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“I personally have to be at my best if I want to win. I am just trying to make sure I am consistent every time I step onto the track and that my preparation and also my training is consistent.

“That is all I can really do is be consistent across the event and hope for a big performance here and there and see what happens.”

Belgium’s world champion Nafi Thiam remains overwhelming favourite for the title but Johnson-Thompson is tipped to challenge her and is comfortable with the spotlight.

Johnson-Thompson will hope to to go one better than her silver medal at last year’s European Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think the pressure is in different ways,” she said. “There is pressure to win and there is pressure to do well and make sure that you put it out there.

“I am just enjoying what I am doing and obviously when you are doing well that is easier.”

The heat has been a constant talking point in Doha – along with poor crowds at the Khalifa International Stadium – with Johnson-Thompson’s training partner and world champion decathlete Kevin Mayer leading athlete criticism about hosting the event in Qatar.

While the stadium is air conditioned some have still struggled but Johnson-Thompson believes she can handle it.

She added: “It is something I am more used to being in Montpellier now. We went through that big heat wave and it got to 46 or something in July and it was unbearable.

“We were saying this is what it will be like in Doha but there will be air con and shade and hopefully it is something we can manage.”