The sporting weekend in pictures

Hosts Japan caused another Rugby World Cup shock with victory over Ireland.

Liverpool and Manchester City won away in the Premier League while Tottenham got back on track despite a howler from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lewis Hamilton continued his quest for a sixth Formula One championship with victory in Russia.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from the past few days in pictures.

Japan celebrated a shock 19-12 World Cup win over Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)

St Helens beat Wigan 40-10 to reach the Super League Grand Final (Richard Sellers/PA)

Georginio Wijnaldum netted Liverpool’s winner at Sheffield United (Richard Sellers/PA)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in Everton’s goal in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City closed the gap on Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rory McIlroy took advice from his dad Gerry at the Alfred Dunhill Links (Kenny Smith/PA)

Former West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez scored in Burnley’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Davies dives over in Wales’ 29-25 World Cup win over Australia (Adam Davy/PA)

Andriy Yarmolenko took a tumble during West Ham’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth (Mark Kerton/PA)

Errol Spence Jr, left, beat Shawn Porter on points in Los Angeles (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Jorginho’s penalty sealed Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix (Luca Bruno/AP)

Norwich lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Tonga performed their war dance before the 28-12 defeat to Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Kane was on target in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Southampton (Yui Mok/PA)

South Africa hammered Namibia 57-3 (David Davies/PA)

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick of headers in Brentford’s 3-1 triumph at Barnsley (Richard Sellers/PA)

The weather played havoc during the UCI Road World Championships (Tim Goode/PA)

Wolves beat bottom-placed Watford 2-0 to claim their first Premier League win of the season (Dave Howarth/PA)

Uruguay failed to build on their win over Fiji after losing 33-7 to Georgia (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a goalless draw (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Christian Coleman won the men’s 100m final at the World Championships in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rianna Dean scored the first goal in Tottenham Women’s 2-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Naomi Osaka threw her racket in frustration during her win over Jessica Pegula at the China Open (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Charlton upset Leeds 1-0 at the Valley (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Annemiek Van Vleuten won the women’s elite road race ahead of Anna Van Der Breggen and Amanda Spratt (Tim Goode/PA)

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen won the men’s elite road race from Leeds to Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Isaac Hayden was sent off as Newcastle were hammered 5-0 by Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)