Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Liverpool won again, Lewis Hamilton was victorious in Russia and Japan produced another World Cup shock.
Hosts Japan caused another Rugby World Cup shock with victory over Ireland.
Liverpool and Manchester City won away in the Premier League while Tottenham got back on track despite a howler from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Lewis Hamilton continued his quest for a sixth Formula One championship with victory in Russia.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from the past few days in pictures.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.